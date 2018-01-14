HOLY SHIT [VIDEO]
Never stop watching this video.
Comments
Related
- Vikings' 'Legacy of Failure' Youtube doc is sad, mean, funny, accurate [VIDEO]
- Science, math: Minnesota Vikings fans are by far the 'most hardcore' in the NFL
- Time to read Deadspin's annual reminder the Vikings suck
- Top 10 Adrian Peterson highlights from Monday's Vikings game [VIDEO]
- Dalvin Cook sets Vikings rookie record, makes stir fry [VIDEO]
- After Trump's tweets, Vikings players, coaches, owners lock arms during national anthem
- God (still) hates Vikings fans: Dalvin Cook out for the season
- Did Vikings fans cheer Aaron Rodgers' injury? [VIDEO]
- Vikings Super Bowl run could exorcise the demons of 2009, 1998, every other year
More from News
Sponsor Content