HOLY SHIT, AGAIN [VIDEO]

Monday, December 24, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Believe in Miracles.

Hail Mary, full of grace, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has good hands. Never stop watching this play, or that play, and don't ignore this video, but don't stop believin'. Hold on to that feeeeeeeeeelayayayin'.

One more down, one to go. No sweat, no problem. They got this, just sit back and watch.

Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night. And a Happy New Year. 

Maybe one with a Super Bowl win.

