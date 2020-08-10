Just look at the hail specimens collected by Ali Zeman, whose northwest metro home in Loretto experienced thudding ice the size of baseballs.

"My husband, Lee, is crazy and he’s the one that bravely ventured out to grab these," she tells us. "He made a run for it and heard giant thuds next to him and just prayed he wouldn’t get hit!"

Miraculously, the couple's one-year-old son slept through this morning's violent thunderstorms; their Ford Edge did suffer shattered windows and deep dings.

That type of damage is likely widespread.

Sixty mph winds ripped through the Twin Cities, felling trees and knocking out power for more than 7,400 Xcel Energy customers, the electric company reports. Around five inches of rain poured down over a 24-hour span, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms looked a little something like this:

Yes, there were A LOT of storms in the area overnight!



Here's a radar animation for the 11 hour period from 7 PM to 6 AM in the Twin Cities metro and surrounding areas. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/tSmVJO0V68 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) August 10, 2020

Today's forecast should prove less destructive and — dare we say? — downright pleasant: A chance of a.m. showers will give way to sunshine and highs approaching 80 degrees.