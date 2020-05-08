Exactly one week after the station announced it was axing longtime meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, newcomer Jason Disharoon tweeted he'd be leaving as KARE 11's weeekend weather guy after Sunday.

From the sound of it, Disharoon's not exactly leaving because he's got somewhere he really wants to go.

It’s bittersweet that I announce that this will be my final weekend with @kare11. My final day will be this Sunday. While I’m sad to leave the friends I’ve made here behind, I’m looking forward to see where my career is taking me for the future. pic.twitter.com/fGznP7jyM0 — Jason Disharoon (@Jason_Disharoon) May 8, 2020



Sundgaard's involuntary exit came after 14 years with the station. Disharoon didn't make it to 14 months: He joined KARE in May 2019 after a string of postings in the South, most recently New Orleans.

KARE has not made a statement about Disharoon's departure.

Earlier this week, Sundgaard (sort of) spoke about his ouster from KARE 11, which came days after he'd shared a post on Facebook that called those protesting stay-at-home orders "Nazi sympathizer gun fetishist miscreants." In announcing Sundgaard was gone, the station alleged "violations of KARE 11's news ethics and other policies."

Sundgaard thanked fans for "overwhelming support" he'd received since last Friday, and said his version of recent events is different from KARE's.

"I disagree with and dispute my former employers claims," Sundgaard said, "and I am considering my options at this time."

We'll update this post if we learn more about what happened with Disharoon.