Hillary Clinton's emails vs. the many sins of Donald Trump

Clinton emails. Trump admitting sexual assault.

Clinton emails. Trump charity fraud.

Clinton emails. Trump calls for nuclear proliferation.

Clinton emails. Trump calls for national stop and frisk.

Clinton emails. Trump violates trade embargo with Cuba.

Clinton emails. Trump sued over Trump University fraud.

Clinton emails. Trump bribes district attorney.

Clinton emails. Trump doesn't pay taxes for 20 years.

Clinton emails. Trump employs campaign manager involved in illegal corruption with Russia.

Clinton emails. Trump calls for ban of an entire religion from entering U.S.

Clinton emails. Trump lied about support for Iraq War over and over during debate.

Clinton emails. Trump in court for rape of a minor.

Clinton emails. Trump unaware of Russia's Crimea occupation.

Clinton emails. Trump unaware of situation in Syria.

Clinton emails. Trump penalized for racist housing discrimination.

Clinton emails. Trump files for bankruptcy 6 times.

Clinton emails. Trump goes 0-3 in debates by showing scant knowledge of world politics.

Clinton emails. Trump slams people for being POWs.

Clinton emails. Trump calls Mexicans rapists.

Clinton emails. Trump questions judge's integrity because of parent's heritage.

Clinton emails. Trump deletes emails involved in casino scandal.

Clinton emails. Trump commits insurance fraud after Florida hurricane.

Clinton emails. Trump has dozens of assault victims and witnesses come forward with allegations of abuse.

Clinton emails. Trump attacks former Miss America for being overweight.

Clinton emails. Trump tweets about non-existent sex tapes at 3 a.m.

Clinton emails. Trump calls for U.S. citizens to be sent to Gitmo.

Clinton emails. Trump calls for more extreme forms of torture to be used.

Clinton emails. Trump asks why can't we use our nukes if we have them.

Clinton emails. Trump calls for women and children related to suspected terrorists to be bombed.

Clinton emails. Trump says women should be punished for having abortions.

Clinton emails. Trump makes fun of disabled people.

Clinton emails. Trump calls for end to freedom of the press.

Clinton emails. Trump calls global warming a Chinese hoax.

Clinton emails. Trump praises Putin's strong leadership.

Clinton emails. Trump openly admits to not paying his employees during debate.

Clinton emails. Trump calls Obama an illegitimate non-citizen hundreds of times over 7 years.

Clinton emails. Trump uses campaign donations to enrich his own businesses.

Clinton emails. Trump says Ted Cruz involved in JFK assassination, unironically citing National Enquirer.

Clinton emails. Trump says laziness is an inherent trait in black people.

Clinton emails.