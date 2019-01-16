HGTV's casting a Minneapolis-St. Paul real estate porno

The Twin Cities real estate market has been hot for some time. Turns out a bustling local economy and well-run cities with pretty parks, lakes, a major river, and great food and drink are enough to draw people in from surrounding and far-off areas. Who knew?

Back in August, realtors predicted the seller's market for housing would finally cool off, and prices, demand, and hype would drop. At last. If you're looking for a good deal on a house or condo in Minnesota's biggest city or its neighboring capital, all you have to do is... wait a full year. The market is not expected to shift toward buyers until 2020 -- and even then, realty experts disagree about what effect construction and buying trends will have on housing costs.

By October, the Star Tribune was citing data indicating that 17 percent of sellers had agreed to lower the price of a house on the market. Somehow, this was taken as a sign of a slowdown in demand, though most houses around here move in less than two months.

One RE/MAX agent told the Star Tribune buyers are "weary," and "sick of hearing it's a seller's market," and some are choosing to rent for the time being and bid their time until rising prices finally cool off. There are a lot of elements at play, and for some obvious reasons people are fascinated by this topic.

Ask the mayor and the city council of Minneapolis: Housing prices are a -- and perhaps the -- central focus among policy-makers these days. We don't want to turn into San Francisco or Seattle, pretty as they are.

So! Let's get famous! If you're buying or selling a house in this market, has HGTV got a show for you! You don't even have to watch it... you could star in it!

A California-based production company is currently casting for a familiar-sounding show featuring a husband-and-wife realty team, who will attempt to help people find their dream homes -- or offload one they don't want, and at the highest possible price.

According to a press release, the casting company is looking for the following narratives:

• Have you been struggling to get your house sold but your listing has since expired?

• Have you tried to sell your house yourself but it hasn’t worked out?

• Perhaps you are planning to sell your home and you could use some professional help?

• Do you have a budget in place for home renovations but unsure how and where to spend the money?

• Would you love to have the help and guidance from local property experts who know the market, know your neighborhood and who know how to turn, “unsellable,” into, “sold!”?

• Would you like the help of home design pros who can advise on:

o Home renovations/remodels designed to add value and SELL your property

o Expert Home Staging that showcases your property in its best possible light

o Expert home-pricing, open houses and selling negotiations

Got a house? Want one? Wanna be on television? Interested in "some financial support towards the improvement of [your] property"? (Hey NOW you're talkin'.) Email [email protected] with your name, contact information, a link to your housing listing, a recent photo of the property, and a "brief bio" on the seller.

In a related story, Ricky Rubio's "ballin' penthouse" in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, which we covered in November, sold for $1.225 million, right around his asking price. It was not on the market for very long -- roughly six months, and Ricky was obviously in no hurry to get rid of it. He's rich. So's whoever bought the place from him. Looks like this much-discussed "cooling off" period hasn't quite started yet.

Buyer beware... and stay tuned.