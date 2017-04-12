The Eagan-based company's high-flying marketing move captured the perfunctory imaginations of every news outlet in town; United Airlines must have cried tears of envy.

“Sun Country Airlines is Minnesota’s hometown airline and in Minnesota, our lakes are part of our DNA. We want to honor the bodies of water synonymous with the Minnesota lifestyle, and are thrilled to unveil the Hometown Lakes Project,” Sun Country President/CEO Zarir Erani said in a press release.

One problem, Erani: You picked the wrong lakes!

Here are the watery snoozers Sun Country will emblazon upon its 22 airplanes, starting with Lake Bemidji (pictured above).

Lake Como, Lake Bemidji, Lake Geneva, Lake George, Lake Harriet, Lake Hiawatha, Lake Irving, Lake Hubert, Lake Independence, Lake Jefferson, Lake Minnetonka, Lake Mille Lacs, Lake Nokomis, Lake Minnewashta, Lake of the Clouds, Lake of the Isles, Lake Pepin, Lake of the Woods, Lake Phalen, Lake Superior, Lake Ripley, Lake Washington, Lake Virginia, Lake Vermilion, Lake Winona.

Wow. Hardly a wacky one in the bunch.

And that's a serious missed opportunity, considering the deep pool of WTF lake names Minnesota boasts. The Water Body Research Desk at City Pages dove into the Department of Natural Resources database to bring Sun Country 94 alternative options, all of which you'll find below.

The names range from goofy (Humpty Dumpty Lake) to erotic (Big Spunk Lake) to confusing (My Lake) to alarming (Stalker Lake). Some are shockingly racist! (Please don't name anything after Blackface Lake, it's simply included to demonstrate the sometimes unfortunate weirdness of Minnesota lake names ... oh, there's also a Weird Lake.)

Marketers may not deem these oddballs brandable, but know this much: Inexplicably, they're very real.

9 A.M. Lake

Artichoke Lake

Ball Club Lake

Ball Club (Little)

Big Ole Lake

Big Rainbarrel Lake

Big Spunk Lake

Big Spunk Lake (Lower)

Big Spunk Lake (Middle)

Big Too Much Lake

Beer Lake

Blackface Lake

Blackface Lake (Little)

Blind Pete Lake

Buttonbox Lake

Captain Luke Lake

Chub Lake

Chub Lake (East)

Chub Lake (West)

Crippled Deer Lake

Dead Coon Lake

Dead Horse Lake

Dick Lake (Big)

Dick Lake (Little)

Ding Pot Lake

Dirky Mike Lake

Dirky Nose Lake

Dislocation Lake

Dummer Lake

Ecstasy Lake

Extortion Lake

Famine Lake

Firemen's Clayhole Lake

Fungus Lake

Funk Lake

Good Lake

Googun Lake

Height of Land Lake

Highlife Lake

Hooter Lake

Humpty Dumpty Lake

Hungry Jack Lake

Ice Cracking Lake

Jack the Horse Lake

Lake of the Clouds Lake

LeRoy Sand Pit Lake

Little Butterball Lake

Little Pughole Lake

Lobster Lake

Mantrap (Big)

Mantrap (Little)

Mud Hole Lake

My Lake

Holy Water Lake

Hug Lake

Octopus Lake

Ore-be-gone Lake

Organ Lake

Pea Soup Lake

Pompous Lake

Poor Farm Lake

Potato Lake

Poverty Lake

Rat House Lake

Rat Root Lake

Redskin Lake

Scooty Lake

Sea Lake

Sedative Lake

Someman Lake

Spunk Lake (Big)

Spunk Lake (Middle)

Spunk Lake (Lower)

Skindance Lake

Stalker Lake

Starvation Lake

Stingy Lake

Stinking Lake

Stray Horse Lake

Sucker Lake (Big)

Sucker Lake (Little)

Sugar Bush (Big)

Sugar Bush (Little)

Surprise Lake

Tea Cracker Lake

Typo Lake

Unnamed PCA Site #382 Lake

Violation Lake

Weeny Lake

Weird Lake

Wench Lake

Wooden Leg Lake

Wood Pile Lake

Woodcock Lake

Zimmy Lake

H/T to the blog Fun Minnesota Lakes for some assists with this list.