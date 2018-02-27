And then you think: "Would it be weird knowing I was touching the same suit/shoes/car/furniture/record player/leather bondage mask that some stranger had their junk all up in?"

Here's a twist: What if you knew the previous... uh, owner, let's say, used the object a lot -- on a daily basis, one assumes -- but was, at that time... dead? Would that change your willingness to get a good deal on the product?

Oh, second twist! By the time you use it, you will also be dead. So: more likely, less likely, or about the same?

These are just a few of the roughly 40,000 questions that will enter your mind while considering a Craigslist offering currently on sale in the Twin Cities marketplace. Someone in the Falcon Heights area is selling a casket, and it can be yours for $200 or best offer.

This bargain hit the market yesterday, and frankly, we're surprised it hasn't been snatched up already.

"Used once, for only about 3 years," the ad says, in a line that reeeeally strains the meaning of the word "once." It continues: "Great shape. Willing to deliver."

And have fun explaining that drop-off to any neighbor who happens by while you're handing someone 10 $20 bills and carrying a coffin into your basement.

"Decided to go different route," the ad goes on, "don't have room for extra in storage unit."

We would ask who "decided" this, and how they communicated this sentiment to the seller, but we're too afraid.

Anyway, this seems like a perfectly good thing to be dead in, as those go, and you are not going to beat this price. After decades of paying too much for all the places you've lived, wouldn't it be nice to know you'd finally found a good deal on a place to not live?

Previously, in Hey, how come: