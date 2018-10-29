So says the man who filmed a circle of lights hovering over the town of Shakopee, Minnesota, purportedly the "strangest thing" this man's ever seen. And that's really saying something, coming from a man who just did his shopping at a suburban Walmart.

The man notes the circle of lights is "perfect" -- we'd have to measure to be certain, but it does look pretty round -- and that there's "no reflection," a loaded phrase if ever there was one.

For what it's worth, his voice does sound legitimately unnerved, and the music bed sure is creepy. His kids seem nice, and kinda nervous.

This video was posted Thursday, and "will probably go viral," he predicts. It did, courtesy of a Facebook page called "ALIENS WALK AMONG US," whose administrator is evidently unsure if that phrase is interesting enough without capital letters.

"Cars are driving by so you can tell I didn't alter the video," says the man, who may or may not be an expert on video editing software.

"WHAT WOULD YOU HAVE DONE?" asks a caption added by someone who -- wait for it... -- edited the video after the fact.

What would we have done? This, probably.

Anyway! Remember to get out and vote on (or before!) November 6. Here's how to find your polling place.

Previously in (Something), probably:

This Roseville gas station is haunted by a ghost, probably [VIDEO]

Spooky ice ship arrives in Duluth to pick up taconite, drop off ghosts, probably [VIDEO]