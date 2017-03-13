Health Dept.: You'll find semen at most Minneapolis strip clubs

The results? Pretty gross!

Eleven of 17 clubs produced positive results for an antigen found in semen, the Star Tribune reports, which qualifies those properties as public health nuisances under Minnesota law. The health department ordered the offending businesses to "remove or abate" any bodily fluids from the chairs, couches, floors, walls, and bedspreads that were tested.

"The concern from a public health perspective is, we don't want anything that is potentially infectious material … in public spaces that are not being perfectly cleaned up," Dan Huff, the city's environmental health director, tells the Strib.

An increase in cleanliness complaints spurred the department into action a couple years ago. Initial black light inspections for bodily fluids lead to the lab tests.

The City Council's Health, Environment and Community Engagement (HECE) Committee will hear all about the findings Monday. City officials are expected to voice concern for the safety of patrons and employees at the clubs, as well as raise issues regarding their own limited enforcement power.

The following 11 establishments flunked the swab tests; the Strib was unable to reach any owners for comment:

The Brass Rail

Choice Gentlemen’s Club

Dream Girls

Déjà Vu

Downtown Cabaret

Gay 90s

Hennepin Avenue Adult Boutique

Lickety Split

PYRMD

Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Club

Sex World