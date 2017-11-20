Lindsay Menz, 33, claims Franken groped her as they took a photo together at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair, CNN reports. Franken was a sitting U.S. senator at the time, unlike when he allegedly kissed and groped TV/radio personality Leeann Tweeden in 2006, as revealed last Thursday

"[Franken] pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear. It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek," Menz tells CNN.

Moments after the alleged groping, Menz recalls telling her family that the first-term senator from Minnesota "totally grabbed my butt." The exchange left her feeling "uncomfortable" and "gross," reports Menz, who tells CNN she and her husband, Jeremy Menz, moved from Minnesota to Texas in 2014.

Franken issued the following statement Monday:

"I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

Inspired by Tweeden, Menz tweeted about the alleged butt-grab last week.

In August 2010, @alfranken grabbed me while taking a photo together at the Minnesota State Fair. I felt violated & embarassed. I 100% believe your account of him & his actions, @LeeannTweeden. Thank you for sharing your story. #metoo — Lindsay Menz (@LindsayMenz) November 16, 2017

A friend encouraged Menz to approach CNN, with whom she shared the state fair photo taken alongside Franken. Menz voted for Donald Trump in 2016, she tells CNN, though she has voted for Democrats in the past; she's "not sure" if she ever voted for Franken.

A woman tells CNN that Al Franken grabbed her buttocks while she was taking a photo with the sitting US senator in 2010. Franken says he doesn’t remember the photo and feels “badly” that she felt disrespected. https://t.co/MlOuFCqKai pic.twitter.com/yHTbGR34gC — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2017

In the wake of the Tweeden reveal, Franken, a Democrat, is facing pressure to resign from members of both parties.

"I respect women. I don't respect men who don't. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes me feel ashamed," reads part of Franken's lengthy apology to Tweeden from last week. He says he will cooperate with any potential Senate Ethics Committee investigations.