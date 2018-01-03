Hats off to vegan couple for confronting the tyranny of wedding caterers
A lot of people are faulting the bride and groom, but I think it’s great what they are doing.
All too common companies gouge weddings. I see it all the time, where they promise the moon for a certain price and either drastically under-deliver or they up-charge for things that weren’t advertised.
It’s good to see someone hold them accountable. It’s usually like, “Oh it’s for a wedding? Let’s just triple the price of everything.” It’s simple: If you paid for something and didn’t get it, you should be reimbursed.
However, if you wanted to go with a vegan wedding, you should have tasted the food first or went with a caterer who specializes in vegan food. There is great vegan food out there. But it it’s not something they do regularly, I wouldn’t have had them cater.
