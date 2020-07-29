Has Mayor Frey been watching your Instagram stories about how much you hate him?

Before May, everyone from Men’s Health to horny Jewish bloggers fawned over the young Minneapolis mayor. His biggest public foible was The Dance. He was Minnesota’s Trudeau. (Trude-ope?)

What a difference two months—and a murder perpetrated by your police department—makes.

Since George Floyd was killed on Memorial Day, Frey is probably most famous for getting shame-chanted out of a rally. He’s been criticized by Governor Walz and has had protesters show up at his house demanding justice. His constituents are pissed.

On Instagram, Minneapolis residents have been at-ing @jacobfrey1 to ask, among other things: Why don’t you support defunding the police? Why aren’t you saying anything about the people having their tents bulldozed at city parks?

And, um… why are you watching my Instagram stories instead of dealing with any of this?

@wrenbyte

@meg_habisch

Over the last week, people have noticed that when they mention @jacobfrey1, @jacobfrey1 has a tendency to watch their stories, whether it’s a question about housing or a post about how billionaires shouldn’t exist.

Have you been tagging Frey to express your displeasure with his conduct of late? Check your story archives, you might just have a view or two from the mayor in there.

@jack_tillman

@420bongskull

Now, maybe it’s a fluke. Who among us hasn’t accidentally viewed a story we were tagged in and didn't necessarily want to see? It happens!

But at least one person who’s been repeatedly calling Frey out has seen the mayor’s masked icon pop up multiple times…

@moirah_seaberg

@moirah_seaberg

...tapping through a handful of posts where he was mentioned in succession.

Of course, we can't say for sure that it's Frey himself seeing these stories. It could be a social media staffer. (Although as one Instagram call-outer noted, we can probably assume he doesn’t have a social media team if he’s trying to send links that don't work via Insta DM.)

We also didn't hear back from his office when we asked if anyone besides Frey manages the @jacobfrey1 account.

And there's at least one message he didn't read: