Grinch neighbor gets Bob Zajac's once-fab Christmas lights shut off in Waconia

For 10 years, Bob Zajac showed this spirit every holiday season, decorating his Waconia home in Christmas regalia so awesome that superlatives never did it justice.

There were white and multi-colored bulbs, inflated snowy figurines and wreath ornaments. Basking in the light of holiday cheer were carloads of families, who traveled from far and wide, their pilgrimmage to the house near the end of Park Point Road as much a tradition as peanut butter cookies and watching How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

While the Zajacs still reside at their Waconia home, the Christmas lights are out. Today, they're collecting dust in boxes.

According to the family's WaconiaChristmas.com website, there's "NO SHOW" this year because of an ongoing tiff with a neighbor.

"One of our neighbors has always hated our display," Zajac writes, "and this year starting in June went out of his way to bully my wife, scare my children, and had a failed attempt at turning our neighbors against us."

Instead of calling out the unnamed neighbor and turning the dispute into a public war of words, Zajac decided to pull the plug on his beloved Christmas undertaking. The family, according to the website, plan to move and reestablish the tradition at their new address.

In the meantime, the cul-de-sac is largely dark and quiet, and the Zajacs and various neighbors are keeping mum. Messages left by City Pages seeking comment went unreturned.