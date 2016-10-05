Greed and bad politicians sealed The Terrace Theatre's destruction

The Terrace Theater has joined the list of historical buildings that could have and should have been saved. Ironically, it fell just a couple of weeks short of it's day in court and another month or so from possibly being added to the Historical Register.

The Terrace was the victim of short sighted politicians and an absentee owner who let it fall into disrepair while they refused to take or return calls from potential buyers who would have saved it. It was also the victim of corporate greed.

In the end, it was a Hennepin County judge who sealed The Terrace's fate by levying an unattainable $6.3 million dollar bond that would have allowed the theater its day in court to stop the demolition. This bond was over forty times the usual bond amount for a case of this kind.

