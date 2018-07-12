Rodney Smith, Jr.'s glorious goal of mowing the lawn for people in need in all 50 states is almost complete. On Wednesday night, the Alabama native posted a map update to say he'd hit 47 of the contiguous United States, all since May 17 (!), and had schedule trips to Alaska and Hawaii.

First, he had one mainland state left. Ours. He's in Minneapolis this morning, and volunteering his services free of charge to anyone who needs it.

Hello to Minnesota. I will be mowing in Minneapolis in the Morning . If you know of anyone who is elderly, disabled, a single mother or a veteran who needs their lawn mowed let me know, but first check with to see if I can .It’s free . pic.twitter.com/tCLpOrFy63 — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) July 12, 2018

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, a nonprofit he started in 2016 with the mission of encouraging able-bodied young folks to give back to members of their communities. As Smith recently told CBS News, he started his mowing movement after watching a man struggling to mow his lawn.

Smith couldn't stand the sight. He stopped his car, got out, and helped the man finish the task.

Smith was still in college then, working toward a degree in computer science, and booked free mowing gigs in between classes. He recruited kids in his city of Huntsville to join him -- five dozen have, so far -- and went national when an Ohio woman approached him about starting a chapter there. (Click here to learn about starting a chapter of your own.)

As of last month, he's got about 140 kids on board throughout the U.S. and Canada.

On Wednesday, during his visit to Des Moines, Smith cut the grass for a single mother who lacked even the $20 she usually pays to a neighbor for the service. "I'm so grateful," she told the Des Moines Register.

Here's how Raising Men's work is described on its website (emphasis ours):

"They get the chance to offer services such as mowing lawns, shoveling snow, raking leaves and more, free of charge."

See that? "The chance to offer services." When's the last time you thought about community service like that?