GOP Senate candidate Karin Housley tweets, deletes 'Pow Wow' picture

But now the Republican-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate has gone and done something that should offend not just indigenous people, but the white folks who don't think they should be insulted.

Over the past weekend, Housley (a two-term state senator and ... author, sort of) attended two events in her capacity as a candidate. One was the Karl Oscar Days parade in Lindstrom ("America's Little Sweden"), where she hung out with some white people.

Another beautiful night for a parade! It was so fun being up in Lindström at Karl Oskar Days! #TeamHousley #mnsen 1/ pic.twitter.com/IZ8gmUFX4t — Karin Housley (@KarinHousley) July 15, 2018

This is OK!

The other event Karin attended was a pow wow on the Prairie Island Indian Community reservation. She managed to find a few white people there, too, but also hung out with some Natives.

Another beautiful summer day for today’s Prairie Island Pow Wow (Wacipi Celebration)! Thoroughly enjoyed meeting folks, the beautiful regalia, the dance competition & of course, the shopping. (I have a bag full of Buffalo teeth. Ask me later.) 1/ pic.twitter.com/241pXdSG92 — Karin Housley (@KarinHousley) July 14, 2018

This is also OK!

Where Housley gets herself into trouble, you see, is when she conflates the two events, as she did in yet another tweet. This one was published after midnight on Sunday morning, and, according to the trackers at Politwoops, remained visible for eight hours until it was deleted.

Unfortunately for Karin, that window was long enough for someone to take a screenshot of the tweet in question. Here's how it looked.

This is so not OK!

That certainly appears to be Karin mocking the Native American dances she'd seen at Prairie Island for the benefit of the white people she met in Lindstrom. It's the sort of thing that results in a stern look and a talking-to for a seven-year-old.

But a U.S. Senate candidate? Shouldn't she be more mature, more sensitive, more aware of the privilege she ... oh, never mind. We forgot who we were dealing with.

If Housley's got a perfectly good explanation for what she's doing in that photo (and why she deleted it), she's keeping it to herself. Attempts to reach the campaign resulted in no response.

It's great to think Karin's having "So. Much. Fun." running for Senate. This might be the last campaign she gets.