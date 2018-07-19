comScore
GOP Senate candidate Karin Housley tweets, deletes 'Pow Wow' picture

Thursday, July 19, 2018 by Mike Mullen in News
This certainly looks like Sen. Karin Housley (GOP-St. Marys Point) hamming it up for white people... by mocking Native Americans.

Sen. Karin Housley (GOP-St. Marys Point) probably never had a chance to win Minnesota's Native American vote. 

But now the Republican-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate has gone and done something that should offend not just indigenous people, but the white folks who don't think they should be insulted.

Over the past weekend, Housley (a two-term state senator and ... author, sort of) attended two events in her capacity as a candidate. One was the Karl Oscar Days parade in Lindstrom ("America's Little Sweden"), where she hung out with some white people. 

This is OK!

The other event Karin attended was a pow wow on the Prairie Island Indian Community reservation. She managed to find a few white people there, too, but also hung out with some Natives.

 

This is also OK!

Where Housley gets herself into trouble, you see, is when she conflates the two events, as she did in yet another tweet. This one was published after midnight on Sunday morning, and, according to the trackers at Politwoops, remained visible for eight hours until it was deleted.

Unfortunately for Karin, that window was long enough for someone to take a screenshot of the tweet in question. Here's how it looked.

itemprop

This is so not OK!

That certainly appears to be Karin mocking the Native American dances she'd seen at Prairie Island for the benefit of the white people she met in Lindstrom. It's the sort of thing that results in a stern look and a talking-to for a seven-year-old. 

But a U.S. Senate candidate? Shouldn't she be more mature, more sensitive, more aware of the privilege she ... oh, never mind. We forgot who we were dealing with.

If Housley's got a perfectly good explanation for what she's doing in that photo (and why she deleted it), she's keeping it to herself. Attempts to reach the campaign resulted in no response.

It's great to think Karin's having "So. Much. Fun." running for Senate. This might be the last campaign she gets.

