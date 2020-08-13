GOP congressional candidate Gene Rechtzigel’s website is... something else

With all eyes on the Democratic primary in the 5th Congressional District Tuesday night, no one was paying attention to a much closer race across the river.

No, there wasn't any real contest for the Democratic nomination in the 4th District, which ten-term rep Betty McCollum secured handily. But the race for the GOP nomination was a nail-biter. By a margin of fewer than 400 votes, Sia Lo of White Bear Lake, a former deputy city attorney, was edged out by Gene Rechtzigel, “a self-employed Farmer, property manager, [and] self-taught legal expert,” according to his website.

And what a website it is! “Gene for People” is a disorienting jumble of multicolored text that changes size with alarming frequency, cramming together biblical verses, quotes from news stories, and conspiratorial tangents to create a prose style that's somewhere between a political manifesto, a FWD: FWD: FWD: email from your nutty uncle, and an unpublished Pynchon draft.

In the age of widespread disinformation campaigns like QAnon, it’s almost refreshing to hear from a good old-fashioned solitary crank like Gene—even if it's not refreshing that more than 9,000 Republicans in Ramsey County think that crank belongs in the House of Representatives.

Before Rechtzigel goes down in defeat this November, we thought the 4th District might want to meet its Republican challenger. So we scoured the many, many words on his website for seven startling and apocalyptic assertions (you might even call them… Revelations) that you won't find anywhere else.

1. Climate change is real, and the cause is… Space Weather

Stephin Merritt, please advise.



2. The World Health Organization, aka “Satan’s arm” created “Bioweapon COVID-19”

Hm, he raises a lot of questions here. And uses a lot more question marks.



3. Justice Scalia was murdered because the Supreme Court interfered with Obama's climate policy

Hold on, we're not done here.



4. The Bible forbids us from voting for lawyers (oh, and coincidentally, Sia Lo is a lawyer)

Funny how that works out.



5. The Met Council is a tool of the United Nations, and both must be abolished

Now that you mention it...



6. Trump’s election was a defeat for “The Beast of the Earth”

Rep. McCollum, your response?



7. Mark Dayton, Amy Klobuchar, and Betty McCollum are all “at fault for causing the police to hate guns”

Your guess is as good as mine.