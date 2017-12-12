Goofball owl gets lodged in car grill, rescued by hero Bloomington cop

Update No. 2: A PR rep with the University of Minnesota tells City Pages the owl was never delivered to the Raptor Center. We've reached out to Bloomington PD for comment.

---

Most of the time Snowy Owls are perched atop trees, majestically vomiting mouse skeletons and twirling their heads around. It's what we've come to expect from the mighty birds of prey.

Turns out one Snowy didn't get the memo. Instead of owling it up, this goofball found himself lodged in the grill of a car along I-494 on Monday night -- what?! Thankfully, a hero cop with the Bloomington Police Department arrived at the scene.

Officer George dislodged the owl (Full House-style, we'd like to imagine), freeing the winged goof with only minor injuries. Then they posed for this Twitter photo:

Say hi to Ofcr George & his new friend. A driver had hit this owl on I494 & now this beauty was lodged in the grill of the car. Ofcr George arrived & was able to free the owl. Fortunately the owl only had minor injuries & was transported to the Raptor Center for treatment pic.twitter.com/VLChsOQJgm — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) December 12, 2017

It's clear the odd couple reached an understanding, with the owl cocking his head as if to say, "Classic me." Officer George, ever dutiful, has an obvious soft spot for the feathery klutz.

Heartwarming!

The goofball owl is currently rehabbing at the University of Minnesota's Raptor Center. Here's hoping his hero cop buddy pays him a visit.

