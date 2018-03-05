GoMN bought by longtime staffers, will re-launch as Bring Me The News

Founded in 2009 by anchorman Rick Kupchella, the Twin Cities news website was sold to Go Media in 2015 and rebranded as GoMN. And now it's returning to its old brand, as two longtime BMTN/GoMN staffers -- Adam Uren and Joe Nelson -- have recently purchased the website.

"When it became clear that Go was intending to focus on its music properties, Joe and I saw an opportunity to continue a news organization we love and helped to build," Uren says, alluding to Go Media's radio stations -- Go 96.3 (alt-rock) and Go 95.3 (hip-hop). "The main goal is to be a quality news organization that tells readers what they need to know."

The website will relaunch as Bring Me The News in the coming weeks. Uren will focus on news while Nelson handles sports; the new co-owners will seek writers for paying freelance gigs, Uren says. The GoMN social media accounts, along with their roughly 175,000 likes/followers, now belong to Uren and Nelson.

Last November, Go Media signaled major changes at GoMN when it slashed the editorial staff. Nelson, the website's former sports director, was among the cuts. "As you know, in this business, if you survive your entire career without being part of a budgeting bloodbath, you're probably immortal," he told City Pages at the time.

Sam Elliot Gagliardi, president/COO of Go Media, says he wishes his former employees well on their new venture.

"Once we knew we’d be without baseball on 96.3, and with the growth we’re seeing on 95.3, it made sense for us to strategically align the music properties," Gagliardi says of the decision to sell GoMN. "It gives Adam and Joe the opportunity to champion [the news website].”

Neither party would discuss the terms of the sale.

Go Media, which is owned by Pohlad Companies, Inc., will emphasize editorial content from its radio stations at the recently launched website GoRadioMN.com, according to Gagliardi.

"We’re not getting out the editorial business: We’re going to marry music and lifestyle content at GoRadioMN," Gagliardi says. "It’s about tying up the brands to connect with what’s what happening on-air and in concert venues."

Go 96.3 (KQGO-FM) ranks 26th among local radio stations, according to the latest listenership numbers from Nielsen Audio.