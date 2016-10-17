Gerald Mudek gives kilt-wearers a bad name

It was combining these two expressions of freedom that landed Mudek in trouble.

Mudek's fashion sense first went public about a year ago. St. Paul police told Mudek to knock it off when he was suspected of lifting his kilt and flashing his fleshly wares to drivers at the intersection of East Seventh Street and Johnson Parkway.

Six months later, security at Maplewood Mall removed Mudek after a shopper complained about a kilt-wearing suspect with exposed genitals.

Fast forward to this school year.

A teacher's assistant on the bus transporting kids to Frost Lake Elementary School remembers seeing the same man at the city bus stop near the crossroads of East Seventh Street and Johnson Parkway every morning since the academic year began.

How could she forget him? The man had a mullet and usually wore a green and red plaid kilt.

Late in September, Mudek allegedly first exposed himself to passing children on the bus en route to Frost Lake Elementary. The following day, the teacher's assistant saw the suspect at the bus stop bench with kilt lifted, legs spread, and full frontal in force.

The following day, on Sept. 30, St. Paul police found Mudek at the same bus stop. He was again dressed in a kilt. On this day, however, he had decided to put on underwear.

The Ramsey County attorney's office charged Mudek with two counts of indecent exposure in the presence of a minor.

Repeated calls to Mudek's St. Paul phone number went unanswered.