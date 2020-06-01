Demonstrators fled from traffic lanes, and the truck eventually came to a halt. A crowd set upon the vehicle and its driver, who was pulled from the truck cab.

The frightening scene was captured live on KSTP's video feed from the protest.

BREAKING- Truck moves at full speed into a crowd of thousands of demonstrators #GeorgeFloyd #Minnesota @KSTP pic.twitter.com/pUscK8JgFB — Brett Hoffland (@BrettHoffland) May 31, 2020

After the truck was stopped, police moved in, dispersing the crowd with irritants, and seizing the driver, according to the Star Tribune and eyewitness reports.

The Department of Public Safety has indicated the truck did not hit protesters. The driver was reported to sustain "non-life threatening injuries," and taken to a hospital.

Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck. #MACCMN — MnDPS_DPS (@MnDPS_DPS) May 31, 2020

In a press conference following the incident, Gov. Tim Walz said the driver had been treated and released, and was in custody.

Interstates throughout the Twin Cities were closed, effective 5 p.m. Sunday night -- a decision not announced until after 4:30 p.m. -- as Minneapolis-St. Paul prepares for a third night of a curfew that goes into effect at 8 p.m. DPS says it and the Minneosta Department of Transportation are working to learn how and why the truck driver was on the highway at that time in the first place.

Sunday is the sixth straight day of protests since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Department officers in south Minneapolis. All four cops involved have been fired, though only one, Derek Chauvin, has been charged for murder.

We'll update this post as more information becomes available.