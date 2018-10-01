Fur-Ever Wild: Is Minnesota petting zoo/slaughterhouse for sale?

The name might ring a bell. Its owner, Terri Petter, has come under fire in the past few years for how she runs her fur-bearing animal business. Specifically, she had been allowing the general public to pay about $8 to come marvel and coo at wolf pups, and then, by her own admission, pelted them once the animals reached adulthood and sold their furs.

A ruling by Dakota County District Court Judge Karen Asphaug put an end to that… sort of. Petter was technically not allowed to exhibit her roughly 150 animals (including wolves, bobcats, and cougars) based on zoning law. She could still keep them, however -- and kill them and sell them to boot.

Lo and behold, after the decision was handed down, she still welcomed plenty of “volunteers” to reserve “pet-n-plays” with the wolf pups at the price of $20 per person. Fur-Ever Wild asserted that this was not skirting the rules.

“We do NOT charge for admission!” the website says, so it was technically not animal exhibition.

Now, according to a real estate listing from Four Sale Real Estate, Inc., the whole place is for sale.

If you’ve got $995,000 lying around, you can enjoy the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, the barns, and the beautiful Chub Lake, all “while still being minutes from Highway 35 and shopping.”

Petter declined to comment on the story, but the latest Dakota County property tax information says she’s still the owner of the property, and Fur-Ever Wild’s Facebook page is still promoting upcoming events -- under a new name: “THE FARM.”

Petter has been battling the animal rights crowd on multiple fronts for a while. Legal records say she was in a drawn-out lawsuit with the Animal Legal Defense Fund in 2017 for killing and allegedly failing to “provide proper care to threatened gray wolves in Minnesota.”

The complaint alleges United States Department of Agriculture inspectors found fetid green water and “excessive” mud and feces in enclosures, and that a wolf named Tatonka was being treated for an open wound on her shoulder with expired medicine and no evidence of veterinary care.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund didn’t respond to interview requests, but according to its website, Fur-Ever Wild agreed to the entry of a “temporary restraining order” on killing animals with any gray wolf lineage while the suit was ongoing – except for in cases of “verified humane euthanasia.”

The Star Tribune reported that judgement on this latest case is expected sometime in late October. In the meantime, Fur-Ever Wild is gone, and THE FARM is here, with baby goats, lambs, and ducks.

“We still have all the farm animals, one wolf hybrid, one raccoon, one fisher, one skunk, goats, whitetail, chickens, mini horses, pigs and other animals NOT on the exotic list,” reads a Facebook post on the former Fur-Ever Wild page. "This is why we have redone everything and became THE FARM. (I know it’s a dumb name. lol)”

A commenter asked where all the “cougars and stuff” went, and Fur-Ever Wild responded that it wouldn’t say, “for their safety.” Dakota County Chief Deputy Joe Leko told the Star Tribune the animals had all been rehomed.

Now the property is going to the highest bidder, so it’s hard to say how long the new batch of animals will be there, either. Evidently, nothing lasts fur-ever.