Fugitive Minnesota dentist is running for president. Again.

The former Minnesota dentist’s situation is complicated. Back in 1982, he was facing arson charges for allegedly trying to burn down his own office. (This was after he’d already pleaded guilty to felonies for criminal sexual conduct and drug possession, and done time at Stillwater state prison, according to the Pioneer Press.)

But he never answered to those charges, because he skipped town and headed to Rome, where he still lives today. He told the Press years ago that the charges were based on a misunderstanding. He was “dehydrated from heavy exercise” while he was taking his court-ordered lithium.

“That may have contributed to some heavy mood swings and manic periods, though he’s not confirming or denying he actually committed the arson he’s accused of,” the Press said.

Though he’s far away, Shepard is still very much involved with proceedings at home. Every few years, he runs for office.

In 2004, when he was running for Congress as a Republican, then-Secretary of State Mary Kiffmeyer attempted to kick him off the primary ballot, reportedly for all the “alleged fugitive felon” stuff. The Minnesota Supreme Court reinserted him, only for him to get trounced by Republican candidate Patrice Bataglia.

In 2006, he ran again—still as a Republican—and switched over to a Senate bid in 2008. He never got far. Neither did his brief presidential bid in the New Hampshire primary later that year. In 2010, his next congressional run, he had a platform involving “the legalization of medical marijuana,” and “immediate” criminal justice system reform regarding the rehabilitation of ex-offenders. That didn’t work either.

In 2012, he made another Senate bid—this time as a Democrat. He swore on his website he was “the only candidate who really can eliminate Amy Klobuchar.” He also sent MinnPost an email reasserting his lithium defense, in which he described himself as a practicing dentist, a father of two teens, and “a Jew talking to Arab’s [sic] about peace.” Klobuchar beat him pretty handily.

In 2014, he tried again, this time seeking the Minnesota Independence Party’s nomination. They gave it to Steve Carlson instead.

This year, for his grand return to the presidential arena, he’s running as a Democrat. He got back in touch with the Press to say he chose his designated party because “Trump is doing everybody wrong” and that his Democratic rivals seem to lack “sufficient military or foreign policy experience” to win.

He also told the Press that if he’s elected, it’s possible he couldn’t be tried for those old arson charges. Because, “as President Donald Trump’s lawyer argued in a federal court last month,” a president cannot be prosecuted for a crime.

Who knows? Maybe this is Shepard’s year, and he’ll earn himself a ticket home. Sure, it seems unlikely based on his track record, but if recent years have taught us anything, pretty much anybody can be president—no matter what they’ve allegedly done.