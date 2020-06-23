Frey taps FBI, Secret Service for help on Minneapolis gun violence

Nine people were shot in three separate incidents in north Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reports, though it's not clear if the incidents were related to each other, or to the shooting in Uptown Minneapolis that killed Cody Pollard, 27, and wounded 11 others on Saturday.

No arrest has been made in that shooting, though Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder said the department is "making good headway" investigating.

Since Memorial Day, 111 people have been shot in Minneapolis, where activists and city council members are just getting started on discussions that could result in radical change with the police department.

Frey said recent violence "only obstructs that vision of change."

The mayor said the city will receive assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, Metro Transit Police, the State Patrol, the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) to investigate the shootings.

Frey said the "unified structure" involving multiple agencies will be "of paramount importance" to curb gun violence, and observed that city police had been met with angry crowds in some recent incidents.

"There have been several instances in which law enforcement, and our police officers have responded to a very serious critical incident, in some cases involving loss of life, where they've been surrounded, pelted bottles, rocks, or even worse," Frey said. "That is not a dynamic that will lead to success, that is not a dynamic that will lead to public safety. And it certainly does not serve the victims of shootings or any other form of violence."

ShotSpotter technology has detected more than 1,600 gunshots over the past month, WCCO reports. In one incident Monday afternoon, 41 shots were recorded, wounding four victims; one was treated at a hospital for critical injuries.

Joining Frey at his Monday press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo pointed out "many" of the victims in recent shootings are Black.

"The number of gunshot wound victims, specifically to our African Amercian community, in young men -- their lives are not disposable," Arradondo said.

He added: "This cannot become our normal, as a city. This is unacceptable, and as your chief, I cannot tolerate this here. People have to be held accountable when they come in and do harm to our communities."

Watch Frey's and Arradondo's press conference below.