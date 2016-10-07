Free speech doesn't protect you from being called a moron or a racist
Reader Christopher John responds to College Republican has a long time to live down essay comparing vandalism to rape:
Yikes. I have a feeling his ethics professor would fail his essay on false equivalency and non sequiturs.
Free speech means anyone is free to call you a racist it they want. It doesn't mean you can say what you want without any response.
What a moron. "Intellectual rape culture?" No people aren't calling you racist because you have an idea they simply disagree with. They are calling you a racist because you are supporting policies that are specifically designed to systemically treat certain ethnicities with more scrutiny -- a.k.a. the definition of racism.
Judging by the lack of critical thinking in this essay, I am guessing this is the kind of d-bag who says "C's get degrees."
I am all for free speech. Even hate speech is protected (but it is wrong and immoral just not illegal). But David Blondin has a lot of learning to do. Let's hope he is early in his college experience and grows a little over the next few years.
Comments
Related
- Nolan West's Facebook posts cost him his job with the state
- Democrats' lawsuit to take Donald Trump off the ballot was embarrassing. And un-Minnesotan.
- Chaska Republican Joe Hoppe spends little on campaign, plenty on booze
- College Republican has a long time to live down essay comparing vandalism to rape
- For Republican Brad Sanford, fiscal responsibility means $44k in delinquent child support
- Tax attack ad blows up in Republicans' faces in Rosemount
More from News
Sponsor Content