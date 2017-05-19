"Oh well," you tell yourself. "I'll play fast and finish. What are the chances I'll get struck by lightning?"

Now you have your answer: 100 percent. Those are the odds.

This is the only reasonable takeaway from a photo shared earlier this week by the Stonebrooke Golf Club in Shakopee, a par 71 public course noted for being "superbly crafted," with views of O'Dowd Lake and 13 holes featuring water hazards.

Water of the vertical variety was a hazard on all 18 holes this past Monday, as the Twin Cities metro got doused with rain. On Tuesday, Stonebrooke shared with its Facebook fans a nice reminder of why we're generally not advised (or allowed) to hit the links in a thunderstorm.

As you can see, the issue of lightning strikes becomes terrifyingly acute when there's a metal pole standing in an empty field. Golfers, consider trying the "Did you guys just see that lightning?" excuse next time you're having trouble getting the ball onto the green.

Or, if you'd prefer, let this photo trigger your triskadekaphobia and start skipping the 13th hole; just give yourself a par.

Obligatory Caddyshack scene below.