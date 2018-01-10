Frankie MacDonald, world’s greatest weatherman, predicts massive blizzard for Minnesota

Winter Patio Party: Get Stir Crazy Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge

Jan 11th 5:30 pm

Free

Which means it’s true. Because Frankie MacDonald is money. That's just how he rolls.

The Nova Scotia YouTube sensation, whose reports have been viewed more than 10 million times, is known for his free-form weather riffs that specialize in catastrophic events, viewer safety, and the precautionary ordering of take-out food.

“The winds are gonna be really strong,” says Frankie of our coming apocalypse. “It will be really treacherous and dangerous.”

He suggests people drive safe, drinking plenty of tea in multiple colors, and “order pizzas and order Thai food.”

In related news, the lesser minds of The Weather Channel are predicting just 3-5 inches, with a low plunging to minus-7, and wind gusts of up to 40 mph. They can only wish they had Frankie’s élan.