Frankie MacDonald, weatherman supremo, predicts ‘massive snow storm’ for Minnesota

The Nova Scotia YouTube sensation – the man Paul Douglas hopes to be when he grows up – is predicting that a “massive storm” will arrive in Minnesota tomorrow. And if Frankie says it, take it as gospel.

The world’s foremost weatherman foresees 6-12 inches of snow, strong winds, blowing and drifting snow, and treacherous driving conditions. If you wish not to die the death of 1,000 screams, he offers this advice:

1. Be prepared.

2. Order pizzas and Chinese food.

3. Don’t get in a car accident.

4. Turn on your furnace.

Yet there is some disagreement on how this might all play out in the Twin Cities. Though the National Weather Service believes Minnesota will indeed see 6-12 inches of snow, it predicts the snow will largely fall in the northern and western parts of the state, leaving the metro area with sleet and slush, and a balmy high of nearly 40 degrees.

Then again, the National Weather Service does not employ Frankie MacDonald, does it?



