She and her husband, Erik Mattheis, run a lefty political apparel company called Authentic American. Their T-shirts feature kittens wearing pink Pussy hats and beer logos that read “It’s Mueller Time.” They donate 17.76 percent of their profits to a parade of different progressive charities: Indivisible, Earthjustice, Emily’s List, Planned Parenthood.

They get the occasional rant about how “unpatriotic” their T-shirts are, but seldom more than one at the same time. Yet on this particular morning, the messages were streaming in, peppered with phrases like “liberal snowflake” and “MAGA.”

One letter offered a hint: The writer saw them on Fox News and had visited their website with the intent to give them money, but then saw their T-shirts and swiftly changed his mind.

“How can you tout ‘made in America’ and hate America?” he wrote. “Are you retarded enough to think that Russians convinced 60 million citizens to vote for Trump?”

Wait. Their website? On Fox & Friends?

Well, sort of. To their chagrin, that morning Fox & Friends had featured a company that sells American flag T-shirts and donates to veterans’ causes. The name of that company: “Authentically American.”

Following Fox & Friends’ early-morning directive, viewers had tried to look up Authentically American and the search engine had pulled up... Authentic American. Fox & Friends, to their knowledge, hasn’t noticed or hasn’t bothered to address the error.

Mattheis says there was nothing left to be done but turn off the ad tied to searches for their company’s name. They’re not throwing in the towel on Authentic American, but they still need to come up with some kind of a workaround.

Mattheis did suggest once that they should just take down their anti-Trump merchandise and enjoy the windfall.

Once.