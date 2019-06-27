Forty-six dogs left to live in their own filth are coming to Minnesota

There were dogs of all kinds – mostly shepherd mixes – cooped in one house and living on their own filth piled six to eight inches deep. A few were outside, but still tied to doghouses, given minimal food and water and left to bake in 100-degree weather.

Some dogs lucky enough to be outside still had to face brutal heat and little food and water. Midwest Animal Rescue Services

Photos from the rescue show dogs in kennels, their fur matted with urine and feces. Some were developing nasty skin conditions, but many were lucky enough to be protected by their coats.

Unfortunately, they weren’t protected from the high ammonia levels permeating the air – the reason why the rescue workers were wearing gas masks. If the dogs ever got out of this, many would end up completely blind. There are mugshots of some dogs who already have ghostly white eyes.

Camille Bates with Midwest Animal Rescue and Services in Brooklyn Park says situations like these often start with “a good heart.” People who hoard animals set out with the intent to “save” a few.

But when this kind of behavior combines with mental illness, things can spiral out of control quickly. The unneutered animals keep breeding and the owner keeps adopting, keeps “saving and saving” until they can’t even manage basic care.

“It gets out of hand and the dogs suffer,” she says. “It hurts the human and it hurts the pets.”

These 89 dogs are safely out of the house and being held in a barn for safekeeping. It’s not a luxurious home by any means. The heat index is sitting at 110 degrees, and there’s no air conditioning. But it’s the best the dogs can get for now. They’re starting to “come around,” Bates says, socializing and playing again.

Forty-six of the 89 dogs are seeking foster families Brooklyn Park. Midwest Animal Rescue Services

On Saturday, 46 of these dogs will make the long journey to Minnesota and arrive in Midwest’s vet clinic for care. From there, they'll get a shot at a better life. It’s Midwest’s job to get as many of these animals as they can into the hands of foster owners. If they can’t, the dogs go back to the barn.

To learn more about fostering a dog, you can visit Midwest’s website.