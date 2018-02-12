For kids, the N-word is everywhere, blasting from a car near you
Reader Steve Frederick responds to Atticus Finch, Huck Finn expelled from Duluth Public Schools reading lists:
I stopped at 7-11 one day last summer. As I was pulling in to park, I heard the thundering bass of one of those car stereos that you can hear six blocks away.
By the time I was exiting my truck, the source of all that noise had pulled in next to me. A very large white girl exited the car and went inside, leaving an African-American male in the passenger seat.
He/they left the music at an ear splitting, window-rattling level. In the 45 seconds I was there, the song referred to cops as pigs, women as bitches and hoes, and used the N-word at least 6 times.
There was 5 or 6 young kids sitting on the curb, taking a break from their bike ride. I wonder what they’re going to think when their school bans these books for containing the N-word?
