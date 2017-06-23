Fear of a yuppie invasion in northeast Minneapolis

"Sheridan," says Carlson, who was born and raised there, and graduated from Edison High. "With its corner dive bars, most that still only take cash, laid back people, and family-friendly blocks, Sheridan is northeast Minneapolis."

What Carlson, a military vet and cancer survivor, fears these days is the swarm of newcomers in his beloved neighborhood.

"I don't know if you'd call them: yuppies, millennial, whatever," he says. "But I do know they're not Northeast. They belong in Uptown."

The people he's talking about ride $800 bicycles. They're folks who voted for Bernie Sanders, work at places like UnitedHealthcare, U.S. Bank, and Target, and can easily be spotted on the sidewalk, because their faces are buried in their phones.

If CPM Development gets its way, hundreds of the types of people Carlson says "belong in Uptown" will be making their home in the Sheridan neighborhood in the not-so-distant future.

CPM, which attracted recent headlines after a renters' revolt at one of its buildings in the Whittier neighborhood, wants to build two sizable residential apartment buildings in Sheridan.

One proposed structure, at the corner of Marshall Street and 14th Avenue, would be six stories high with 110 rental units, 47 parking spaces, and built on a tract of just .8 acres.

The second, located just a block away at the crossroads of Marshall and 13th, would be six stories high, with 95 dwelling units, on a plot about one acre in size.

Together, the projects will require close to a dozen rezoning and variance breaks from the city.

"The density is too much for the neighborhood to handle, the apartments are going to be unaffordable to most people -- starting around $1,200 -- and the scope of the buildings aren't in line with the existing ones in Sheridan,' says resident Jenny Fortman. "We're not against development. We're about smart development, and this isn't that."

The Planning Commission, chaired by Minneapolis City Council Member Lisa Bender, a regular recipient of campaign contributions from CPM, has granted the developer's Christmas list of regulatory wishes.

Yesterday, that same panel heard Joy Smallfield, on behalf of the Sheridan Neighborhood Organization, appeal the rezoning and variance concessions.

Nothing was decided Thursday, save for pushing the issue onto the July 13 agenda when the commission will reconvene.