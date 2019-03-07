FBI hunts down St. Paul man threatening Ramsey County workers on Twitter

The FBI came to the county sheriff’s office with its evidence: a photo of a 36-year-old man named Adam Wayne Bailey, wearing a blue suit and slicked-back hair, standing in front of the Ramsey County Attorney sign.

Bailey had posted the photo on Twitter last Monday, along with a tweet that said, “Keep fucking around [n-word]. Start #praying for ‘your’ workers because ‘you’re’ going to be reading out how ‘they’ got murdered.”

That was a standout in a rampant stream of tweets Bailey posted that day, under the handle @BringingChrist. According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, he confirmed the account was his. A lot of it is incoherent -- nearly every one includes some form of the n-word, “fagget” (his spelling), and at least one comment about certain women being “whores and lesbians.”

A tweet with the photo of him standing in front of County Attorney John Choi’s office was still visible on his account Tuesday afternoon. It came with the caption, “Zero games from me you fagget [sic] ass rat ass gorilla ass [n-word].”

Bailey was arrested at his St. Paul address. After being read his rights, he admitted he’d been in contact with county staff because he was paying child support and had a previous felony conviction for stalking. (He sent a litany of threatening emails to his former church, Holy Christian Church in St. Paul, in 2017.) But he maintained he had a “good relationship” with its employees.

He claimed the reason he’d tweeted all that stuff was for “Christian purposes” and “entertainment media purposes.” His old account had been shut down by Twitter, and he “wanted to market his reputation as a writer.”

Deputies asked him if he understood his Twitter account was public, and that his tweets could have potentially scared quite a few people.

“...He stated that he did see it to a certain extent,” the complaint says.

Back in April 2017, he sent his former church an email with the subject line, “Who wants to be the first,” followed by “[N-word] faggot I murder?” He also sent a picture of a knife with the implication he was going to use it on church leaders or parishioners. He had already been banned and excommunicated from the church by this point.

When he was eventually arrested, he said he didn’t understand why he was in custody, that he was a rapper, that he’d sent the emails for “entertainment and marketing value,” that he had 50,000 followers, and that he was “building his ministry.”

“Throughout the interview, Bailey talked in circles and was difficult to understand,” the complaint said.

Bailey’s expected to make his first appearance for these latest charges on Monday afternoon.