The Women's March on the Capitol is the largest protests in recent Twin Cities history.

An estimated 100,000 protesters filled St. Paul on Saturday, one day after President Donald Trump took the oath of office. The local movement was one of hundreds that took place worldwide in response to Trump's presidency. Huge crowds filled downtown areas in Los Angeles (750,000 people), Washington, D.C. (500,000), and Chicago (250,000). Combined, an estimated crowd upwards of three million people came out to present a unified voice opposing the new president. Read our story about the local gathering here.