Ex-Viking Warren Moon sued (again!) for sexual harassment

Personally, they were a disaster. In 1994, Moon was sued by a Vikings cheerleader, who claimed the Pro Bowl quarterback had offered her money for sex, and come to a bar where she worked to hit on her. Moon said the claims were untrue, but settled the lawsuit out of court.

The following year, while still with the Vikings, Moon was arrested for a domestic abuse incident that occurred at his home in Texas. Moon was accused of slapping and choking his wife, and then pursuing her in a car chase when she fled their home. A criminal prosecution of Moon fell apart when his wife took the blame for the incident; they later divorced.

Moon's unseemly mid-'90s period is back in the news this week, as a woman who worked for a sports marketing firm Moon owns has accused him of repeated unwanted sexual advances, as reported by the Washington Post. According to to a lawsuit filed in California, the treatment was chalked up as just part of the experience of working for Warren Moon, who allegedly told her that his previous assistant at 1 Sports Marketing had "accepted the same arrangement."

That arrangement? Sleeping in the same bed as Moon on business trips, while wearing thong underwear at his request, as well as showering with the door open and allowing Moon to come and go from the bathroom while she was nude.

Wendy Haskell, 32, also says Moon, 61, grabbed her crotch during one work trip and pulled off her bathing suit top during another. She also accuses Moon of slipping a drug into her drink during a trip to Mexico.

The string of alleged events all happened since the summer of 2017, when Haskell was given the job of executive assistant to Moon. When Haskell complained of her treatment to the company's CEO, she says she was demoted.

An attorney for Haskell told the Post the alleged incidents were not reported to police because Haskell was "scared," adding: "She had no idea that her job duties were going to involve that kind of perverse protocol.”

After the news broke Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that Moon would take a leave of absence from his job as a radio announcer on the team's games.

Moon has yet to address the lawsuit publicly.