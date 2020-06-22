Ex-cop charged in George Floyd death probably regrets this Cub Foods trip

Kueng, 26, had been held in lieu of $750,000, and locked up for several weeks since charges were filed against him and two other ex-officers for assisting Derek Chauvin in killing Floyd.

Kueng decided to use his newly regained freedom to make a trip to a grocery store in Plymouth, where he lives. It went badly.

In a video posted to Twitter just after midnight Sunday, Kueng is seen making his way toward the checkout when he stops to engage with the woman filming him, who asks his name.

"Oh, yeah, that's me," Kueng says.

The woman asks how Kueng can be "comfortably shopping in Cub Foods, as if you didn't do anything."

Kueng shakes his head and says, "I wouldn't call it 'comfortably,' I would just say getting necessities. Or helping."

(He appears to be holding Oreos, milk, and a can of whipped cream.)

"I don't think you should have that right," the woman says. "I don't even think you should be out on bail."

"I can understand that," Kueng says. "I'm sorry you feel that way."

Kueng tries moving on and paying for his items, but she's far from done with him.

"We don't want you to get your stuff. We want you to be locked up."

Kueng eventually stops responding, but the woman isn't finished. She asks if he wants to apologize, tells another person who he is, and says: "You're not going to be able to live comfortably in Minnesota, or anywhere," adding that he's lucky people don't know his address.

She also tells him the video is "going to be on the internet." It's been viewed more than three million times on Twitter alone.

look who my sister caught at Cub Foods in Plymouth. J. Alexander Keung, one of the officers who lynched #GeorgeFloyd in cold blood. pic.twitter.com/PVX4pFijab — josiah (@jk3rd_) June 21, 2020

Kueng was working his third shift as an MPD officer when he and Thomas Lane, another rookie, responded to a call alleging Floyd had tried using a counterfeit $20 bill. Kueng and Lane helped hold Floyd down as Derek Chauvin suffocated him in full view of a gathered crowd of witnesses.

Kueng's charge of aiding and abetting second-degree murder is punishable by a maximum of 40 years, while aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum of 10 years and/or a $20,000 fine.