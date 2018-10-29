Does that make you upset? Let's change the subject to something that'll make you feel better.

Everson Griffen is alive, healthy, in treatment, not in any legal trouble, on good terms with his wife and his employer, and back with his teammates. What more can you ask for?

He played a bunch of downs yesterday. Jumped offsides a couple times. Made a tackle. Saw Vikings fans cared about him.

Here's how Griffen talked about his situation before the game.

"We got a team, we got a good group of individuals, the Minnesota Vikings, the doctors, myself, my family, and we got a plan in place and we're going to execute that plan day-in and day-out, and we're going to stay on top of it. That's our goal. This is bigger than football, and it's part of the plan."

Here's Griffen after the loss, talking about the loud cheers he heard upon his return:

“I really appreciate that. There’s a lot of love out there for me. My whole goal is to get back to my old form. Knock the rust off and get back to my grind.”

Good luck finding more meaningful quotes uttered this past week by a football player.

Prior to the game, Griffen took a hug from team owner Zygi Wilff --

-- and resumed his role as the defensive squad's captain and hype man, giving a speech which Vikings PR people have determined was a bit too obscene to be aired in full. Here's a heavily bleeped version of Everson talking to his friends, urging them on.

"Tonight," he says, "let's make a fucking statement, that we the best fuckin' team in the motherfuckin' planet. We the baddest motherfuckers on the goddamn planet. Believe it to the core of your fucking body. Let's go out there and be great."

The Vikings lost, and close, to a good team in a grudge match last night. Maybe they'll get another shot at these New Orleans Saints in the playoffs. (Remember this? Yeah, you do.) If anything in the previous paragraph is going to be true -- if the Vikings are, indeed, going to be the baddest motherfuckers on the planet -- they need Everson Griffen back, and healthy, and motivated, and well. So far so good.

Root for him.