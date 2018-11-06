Even if you’re not registered, you can still vote in Minnesota today

State law makes it easier to vote here than just about anywhere else. Even if you’re not registered, you can still go to the polls today. Here’s how:

Finding your polling site:

Click here for the Secretary of State’s pollfinder. Pump in your zip code and address, and you’ll be informed the polling site for you. Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Do I need an ID?

Yes and no. You can register at the polls with anything from a driver’s license to a college or high school ID, even a veteran’s or tribal ID. If you don’t have any of these, a recent phone, internet, gas, or water bill will do. Or you can use a bank statement or a credit card.

If you’re still coming up empty, a registered vote can simply vouch for you. Because vouching for your neighbors is what made this country great.

What if I can’t get off work?

But you can, great patriot! State law says your employer not only has to let you to leave work to vote; he or she has to pay you for the time you’re gone. The boss can’t dictate when you vote, nor can you be forced to use personal leave or vacation for the time you’re gone.

And if The Man insists on being a dick, bust out this letter from Secretary of State Steve Simon, which outlines how Big Stevie will tune him up if his dickdom continues.

What if I have a felony record?

Fear not, reformed citizen. As long as you’ve completed your sentence – including parole, probation, and restitution – you are once again in good standing with the state of Minnesota. Welcome back.

What if I can’t get a babysitter?

State law says you can bring your kids. Think of it as your way of bringing pint-sized bouquets to brighten up the joint. Because even if they’re tired, teething, or in the midst of an apocalyptic fit, kids are beautiful. Especially yours. Don’t let anybody tell you otherwise.

