ESPN: Jimmy Butler returns, tells Timberwolves GM, 'You fucking need me.'

It... was interesting.

According to sources dishing to ESPN, the Wolves' heretofore AWOL shooting guard menaced teammates, coach Tom Thibodeau, and even general manager Scott Layden, who has, so far, not found a suitable trade for Butler since the star demanded an exit three weeks ago.

Other verbal barbs were directed at Butler's most-talented teammates, Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns; last season, that trio led the Wolves to their first playoff appearance since 2004. Whether Wiggins or Towns shot back at Butler wasn't included in ESPN's report.

From the sounds of it, no one knew quite what to say to Jimmy.

At one point in a scrimmage, sources said, Butler turned to GM Scott Layden and screamed, "You (bleeping) need me. You can't win without me." Butler left teammates and coaches largely speechless. He dominated the gym in every way. Jimmy's back. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 10, 2018

"Back," sure. But for how long? Depends on what goes on in that locker room (or the Timberwolves' boardroom) these next few days.

Trade rumors still abound, with Sports Illustrated floating the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets as possible landing spots, though both have sticking points. Of course, roughly three-fourths of the league would try to make room for Jimmy Butler if they could find salary cap space and pieces the Timberwolves want in exchange.

But who's got that?

And... what if Jimmy gets mad at this new team and yells at them? Wouldn't that hurt their feelings?

Meanwhile, The Athletic reports the Timberwolves were, as of Tuesday, preparing to "start the season with Butler on the roster."

But Tuesday was before Wednesday, when Jimmy Butler went all RiRi on his bosses' boss. We hereby nominate the below song the official anthem of this chapter of the Jimmy Butler saga. [NOTE: Video very, very NSFW, but c'mon, act like you've heard of Rihanna before.]