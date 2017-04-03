Erik Paulsen is willing to protect Trump's privacy, but not yours

First, the internet is a utility, as ruled by a U.S. court. It is highly inappropriate for a utility to be profiting from selling utility data.

Secondly, Erik Paulsen is working his butt off to protect Trump's privacy via not forcing him to release his taxes. Why is he more than happy to sell out his constituents, but won't do the same to the president?

Third, Paulsem's office says that the bill doesn't matter anyway since Obama's protections weren't even in place yet. (What?) They also hint that the internet being a utility is "likely going to change." No really, that's what his office claims. Like they have a mandate or something.

I've never been so disgusted in a local politician or his staff.