Envision living in a car-free Minneapolis

Congratulations on this outstanding article. I have been living in Washington, D.C. since 2015, and before that Minneapolis from 2013-2015. What frustrated me immensely about Minneapolis was how impractical it was to go about my day without hopping into my car.

Since I left, these new grocery stores, plus new and expanding forms of mass transit, have improved the situation a bit and I could imagine moving back today and being far less reliant on a car. But the contrast to D.C. is really striking.

I sold my car before coming here and have not needed one since. Most of my commute is walking anmd using the Metro. The extreme density in many neighborhoods means I don't have to go far to take care of my needs (haircut, groceries, restaurants, dry cleaning, etc.).

My wish for Minneapolis is that its people drop their irrational fear of density, throw as much political energy as they can into supporting mass transit, and really consider car-free living.