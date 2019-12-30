The buses, like this one in Eden Prairie carrying the Chaska/Chanhassen girls hockey team? They slid. (Nobody was injured!)

YIKES! Bus seen sliding down an icy road this Saturday morning in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Video courtesy of Neil D Marriott. #MNwx pic.twitter.com/9qCTzA7ims — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) December 28, 2019

The sidewalks, like this one in Savage? They became skating rinks.

The plastic bottles, like this one from Prior Lake? You better believe they were gliding like Oksana Baiul.

My friend who lives in Prior Lake just sent me this video to illustrate how slippery it is this morning. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/L0vHCnuMzy — John Kriesel (@johnkriesel) December 28, 2019

The customary glass car windows, like this one? Replaced by sheets of ice.

This was a new MN weather experience for me this morning! @WCCO #mnwx pic.twitter.com/FajzPah2D9 — Katie Morrell (@bogeybushard) December 28, 2019

The cosmic irony that constantly befuddles this zany planet known as Earth? Not lost on some.

According to @MPRnews, there were 357 crashes, 149 spinouts or cars in ditches, and 13 jackknifed trucks in 5 hours this morning in #Minnesota. And then there’s this ice truck delivering ice in an ice storm. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/VvVfzrFx49 — Melanie Firestone (@firemj7) December 28, 2019



The reprieve from the tundra-like conditions we've all opted to live in for some reason? Nowhere in sight. Here's today's snowy forecast: