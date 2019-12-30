comScore
City Pages

Enjoy video evidence of how insanely icy it was last weekend

Monday, December 30, 2019 by Jay Boller in News
Yikes!

Yikes! Neil D. Marriott

Even by Minnesota weather standards, this past weekend was pretty wild. An all-consuming glaze of ice rendered outdoor mobility... difficult.

The buses, like this one in Eden Prairie carrying the Chaska/Chanhassen girls hockey team? They slid. (Nobody was injured!) 

The sidewalks, like this one in Savage? They became skating rinks. 

The plastic bottles, like this one from Prior Lake? You better believe they were gliding like Oksana Baiul. 

The customary glass car windows, like this one? Replaced by sheets of ice. 

The cosmic irony that constantly befuddles this zany planet known as Earth? Not lost on some.

The reprieve from the tundra-like conditions we've all opted to live in for some reason? Nowhere in sight. Here's today's snowy forecast:

