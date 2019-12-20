That means cars, though the new policy would not impact vehicles already on the road, or their owners. Instead, the "Clean Cars Minnesota" rule would be geared toward “automobile manufacturers and potentially dealerships,” according to an official notice published in October. The state wants to put the burden on the industry to make and sell cars that run cleaner.

A fact sheet on the proposed rule is explicit that this rule won't halt climate change. (Likely, nothing we implement as a state can.) But transportation is our largest source of greenhouse gasses as a state, and passenger vehicles are the biggest contributor to that category.

“It is an important part of reducing Minnesota’s contribution to this global problem,” reads the sheet.

The agency set up a feedback portal for public comments from October through early December, and Minnesotans from all backgrounds, ranging from an internal medicine physician to a Taco Bell employee, have submitted strong, unique opinions.

Thing is, a few of these letters looked… kind of similar.

Take this one.

Now look at this one.

And this one. Right down to the weird, gray font.

The pattern is not. This is a form letter written by Isaac Orr of the Center of the American Experiment, conservative think tank and sponsor of slavery apologists. Earlier this year the Center's then-veep, Kim Crockett, had a few shockingly candid things to say about Somali people. They've also produced some hot takes on “the transgender movement.”

Anywho, back in November, Orr recruited readers to help “stop [DFL] Governor [Tim] Walz from imposing California’s car rules on Minnesota.” Orr claimed the new rule was “not about expanding consumer choice” and would “have no measurable benefit to the environment.” (He didn’t with elaborate an explanation, and the CAE didn’t respond to interview requests, so your interpretation is as good as ours).

Right below Orr's message came the same text that has since appeared again and again in the public comment section.

A report at the climate-concerned blog Desmog analyzed about 600 comments, and determined the majority were supportive of a rule to crack down on cars. It also estimated that some “13 percent” were ripped straight from Orr’s script. Desmog points out the Center of the Amrerican Experiment is a member of the Koch-funded State Policy Network, which funds a number of think tanks that promote climate change skepticism.

MPCA spokesperson Mary Robinson says they're still reviewing all the comments, which run to more more than a thousand in total. She doesn't know say how many were the same form letter, but says the agency "frequently" sees groups "organize around issues they care about," and each of those letters is still counted and considered.

"We have a lot to dig into, including some helpful comments from our more technical stakeholders," she says.

The October-to-December window is merely the the first comment period in the rulemaking process, which will play out over the course of the next year. The public will get more chances to voice their thoughts. Or to copy someone else's.