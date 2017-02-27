Edward Leuthner, Eric Vargas charged with stealing $50,000 from Medina little league

The unraveling of the ruse began with the meticulous work of the athletic club treasurer, who reexamined the club’s expenditures last summer and discovered that many invoices from Xtreme Custom Apparel in Blaine contradicted her records.

In one case, Xtreme charged the club more than $9,000 for nearly 500 hats, when the club had only wanted 144 hats for $1,440. In another, the club was charged more than $5,000 for 144 baseballs, which Xtreme did not even sell.

According to the criminal complaint, these suspicious transactions began when the Hamel Athletic Club president, 49-year-old Edward Leuthner, was added to the banking accounts in February 2016.

The treasurer told Medina Police that when she confronted Leuthner, he became upset, telling her she had no business asking him about the club’s finances, and that she “could get them both in trouble.”

Police then interviewed the owner of Xtreme Custom Apparel, 28-year-old Eric Vargas, who admitted that it was Leuthner who’d pitched him a plan in which Vargas would send Leuthner inflated invoices to be paid with athletic club funds. Vargas would then kick back cash to Leuthner.

Further investigation found that Leuthner allegedly began stealing from the club even before he was added to the banking accounts. According to the complaint, he wrote himself a $5,800 reimbursement check for the purchase of a Bobcat UTV that supposedly belonged to his mom.

Police interviewed Leuthner’s mother, who told them she never owned a Bobcat. Leuthner is also accused of using $504 of club money to buy a Visa gift card and spending $500 on supplements.

Both Leuthner and Vargas are charged with felony theft by swindle, with comes with a maximum of 20 years or $100,000.