Edina police ask for help identifying hit-and-run driver

The student was treated at a local hospital and released later that day "with no major injuries," according to a statement from the school district quoted by the Star Tribune.

The school bus was stopped with its lights flashing when the driver of a black sedan drove around the bus to its right, entering the bike lane. Both vehicles were driving southbound on France Avenue near the intersection with Halifax Avenue. Surveillance video from bus captured a grainy image of the car, which cops think is either a Chevy Malibu or Chevy Cruze, judging by its shape.

The hit-and-run happened around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone with information that could help identify the driver should contact the Edina Police Department by calling 952-826-1600.