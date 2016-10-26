Edina High School's Alec Cook accused of 'dozens' of sexual assault crimes at University of Wisconsin

The delay is not a good thing for the defendant, a 20-year-old Minnesota native. In fact, the two-day pause is meant to give Wisconsin prosecutors more time to continue bolstering the case against Cook, whose string of alleged sexual assaults has grown to a reported 30 crimes against four women.

Even before those charges come down, Cook faces a series of felonies, among them, second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.

The cases date at least as far back as spring 2015, and some stem from repeated instances of unwanted groping Cook allegedly did during a college dance class. Most recently, one victim says Cook assaulted her at his apartment earlier in October.

There may be many more: The Star Tribune reports a Madison-area search warrant indicates cops there have been contacted by "dozens of other females" about Cook.

That warrant was used to toss Cook's apartment, where police found a disturbing piece of evidence: A sort of diary Cook kept with a list of women's names, how he'd met them, and what he'd planned to do to them. Some women were listed as "kill."

Cook kept 20 such notebooks in his apartment, according to the Wisconsin State Journal, though so far investigators have only read through one of them.

Cook, a senior at the University of Wisconsin, is a 2014 graduate from Edina High School, where he played on the school's rugby team, and guitar in his spare time. In a school newspaper story about Cook discovered by the Star Tribune, he told the paper his biggest influences are "the Christian God" and "Satan as number two, because without Satan, God would have nothing to do."

Cook's defense attorney Chris Van Wagner says a "media firestorm" has built up around the case, much of it driven by attention on social media like Facebook. Van Wagner says some of the accusations amount to "character assassination of [Cook]."

According to Van Wagner, women who know Cook and became aware of allegations against him are now begun to "reexamine their relationships with him and conclude, whether accurately or not, that they were the victim of a crime."

Cook's defense team filed on Monday for Cook to be released on bond, instead of the $250,000 bail sought by prosecutors, arguing that the defendant has no prior criminal record, and could move back home with his parents in Minnesota.

The judge denied both requests, instead ruling Cook would remain in jail, pending the completion of the county's full criminal complaint against him.