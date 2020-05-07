Maguire said he'd spent the afternoon of January 11 "watching football and drinking." The timing coincides with the Minnesota Vikings' divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, whose 27-10 win knocked Minnesota out of the playoffs.

Maguire says driving after the game was an "exceedingly poor decision."

Around 8 p.m. that evening Maguire's Mazda SUV went "up over the curb" on an Eagan street and lodged in a snowbank. Police at the scene found the four-term mayor "swaying and staggering," according to the charges. His blood alcohol level tested at 0.19, more than double the legal limit.

Maguire announced Tuesday that he'd resolved his case -- blaming coronavirus for delays in the legal process -- and took responsibility for his arrest, which resulted in his spending the night in jail.

"I am embarassed, extremely grateful that no one was hurt as the result of my actions and very disappoitned in myself," Maguire said in his statement. "Not only did I disappoint myself, I disappointed my family, my seventeen year-old son, my colleagues and many people in this community who rightfully expect more from me. For that I am truly sorry and apologize."

Maguire also addressed his situation during a Tuesday Eagan City Council meeting, according to the Pioneer Press, which reports he has a court date in the case next week.

Maguire, 52, has no prior criminal history outside minor traffic offenses. He's been Mayor of Eagan since 2007, and has run for reelection unopposed in the past two election cycles.

"So many people reached out with kind words of support and encouragement -- a phone call, a email, or text; people took who took the time for a hand-written note or a fist bump at the gym, " Maguire said Tuesday. "Each and every one of those gestures meant more to me than you will ever know."