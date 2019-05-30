Drunk man flees cops at 90 mph with 10-year-old son riding shotgun

So when a trooper saw him blow through a red light at 53 mph in Brainerd, he pulled in behind Olsen and flashed his lights.

Let it not be said that Ross Olsen goes down without a fight. Instead of pulling over, the 54-year-old Backus man could be seen through the rearview mirror shaking his head and giving the officer the finger.

Olsen sped up, passing cars and pushing his speed to 90 mph. At one point he slowed to foil the trooper's stop technique. But he could halt a second maneuver. Olsen's car went off the road and rolled on its side.

According to police, Olsen emerged from the vehicle as if prepared to go mano a mano with the officer, then decided to bolt instead. He was dropped with a stun gun and handcuffed.

That's when Olsen's 10-year-old son climbed from the car. He'd been wearing a seatbelt and was unharmed.

His father wasn't – at least in the legal sense. Both Olsen and his car smelled of alcohol, and police found unopened beers and a plastic cup and ice cubes that appeared to have previously housed an adult beverage. Olsen refused to take a breath test.

When officers explained they could get a warrant for blood or urine samples, and that to refuse was a crime in itself, Olsen showed little diplomacy, cussing, threatening and continuing to give the troopers the finger.

Strangely enough, his protestations failed for work. He was charged with fleeing a police, child neglect, driving hammered, refusing to take a breath test, and fleeing police again by attempting to run.