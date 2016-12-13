Don't shovel your snow in Minneapolis, and you could end up owing thousands

Some Minneapolis property owners wouldn't know this.

One hundred and five addresses comprise the white list, whose caretakers have demonstrated an aversion to shoveling their sidewalks. By disregarding local ordinance, which says single family homes and duplexes must be cleared within 24 hours of a snowfall while apartments and commercial buildings have "four daytime hours," the offenders will see an additional charge on their 2017 tax bill.

The "Sidewalk Snow & Ice Removal Assessments" together add up to $51,000.

During the first two months of 2016, private contractors hired by the city cleared sidewalks belonging to residential and commercial parcels alike. Fines depended on the job's scope, ranging anywhere from a few hundred dollars into the thousands.

A multi-million residence on E. Lake of the Isles Parkway owes nearly $600 for shoveling on one occasion in late January. An apartment complex on 27th Ave. SE required clearing that's costing the property owner almost $2,000.

The current titleholder by a Minnesota mile is the Auto Zone store at the intersection of Lake and Minnehaha Ave. in the Longfellow neighborhood. The city billed the landowner nearly $3,100 for clearing work performed on January 28.

Hennepin County property tax records show the owner as Minnehaha Holding Assoc., a company with an Eden Prairie address and no listed phone number.

AutoZone staff referred calls to the property owner.